N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's anticipated launch of a claimed satellite would violate multiple international sanctions that prohibit the use of any ballistic missile technology by the recalcitrant country, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the state department, also said the United States will take necessary steps to hold North Korea accountable should Pyongyang decide to go ahead with its planned launch.

"Any DPRK launch that uses ballistic missile technology would also include SLVs (space launch vehicles) used to launch a satellite into space and that would violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," the department spokesperson told a daily press briefing when asked if the U.S. has detected any indications of an imminent launch.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.



view larger image Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the Department of State, is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on May 17, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

North Korea's state media reported Wednesday (Korea time) that leader Kim Jong-un has inspected what the country claims to be a military reconnaissance satellite and given the green light for its next action plan, adding the satellite is now ready to be mounted on a rocket.

"We had been very clear that we urge the DPRK to refrain from further threatening activity and call on Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," said Patel.

"We have also been very clear about our unwavering commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as seeking dialogue with Pyongyang without preconditions," he added.

The department spokesperson said the U.S. will work to hold North Korea accountable, insisting that the country has a number of tools to do so at its disposal.

"In terms of actions, we, of course, continue to have number of tools at our disposal to hold the DPRK accountable. You have seen us to take those steps and we will continue to do so," he told the briefing.

