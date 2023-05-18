Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden will try to hold a trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

Sullivan, however, said that nothing has yet to be arranged due to Biden's "packed schedule."

"That is basically a matter of scheduling. There is goodwill on all three parts to do it, particularly to recognize the real progress that has been made between the ROK-Japan, with U.S. support," he said when asked about if Biden was expected to hold a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Stronger bilateral ties between the ROK-Japan means a stronger trilateral relationship. So if we can find time in what is very packed schedule, we will try to hold the trilateral," Sulllivan added while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One en route to Hiroshima, where Biden is set to take part in the G7 summit.

ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

South Korea is not a G7 member, but has been invited to attend as a guest nation. Seoul officials earlier said the three leaders will likely hold a trilateral meeting on the margins of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Sullivan said the U.S. was still working through a number of schedules to see if a trilateral meeting between the U.S. and its two allies would be possible.

"But we don't have anything to confirm yet," he said.

Yoon made a rare visit to Tokyo last month for a bilateral summit with Kishida, becoming the first South Korean president to make such a trip to Japan in 12 years.

Kishida reciprocated Yoon's trip with a visit to South Korea earlier this month, also becoming the first Japanese leader to visit Seoul for a bilateral summit in 12 years.

