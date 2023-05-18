Go to Contents
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 20,000 for 3rd day amid eased rules

09:38 May 18, 2023

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed over 20,000 for the third consecutive day Thursday amid relaxed COVID-19 restrictions as the country has taken steps to resume pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 21,797 cases, including 30 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,486,904, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Thursday's tally was slightly higher than the 20,571 cases the country reported a week ago. The corresponding figure was 20,139 two weeks ago.

The country added 18 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,652.

The number of critically ill patients came to 136, down 11 from the previous day, the KDCA said.

South Korea is set to lower the national crisis level for COVID-19 to "alert" from "serious" next month, thereby removing remaining antivirus measures, in line with the World Health Organization's declaration earlier this month that the COVID-19 global health emergency is over.

view larger image A coronavirus testing center in central Seoul is empty on May 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

