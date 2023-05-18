6 injured in adhesive factory fire in Cheonan

CHEONAN, South Korea, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A suspected explosion caused a fire at an adhesive factory in the central city of Cheonan on Thursday, leaving six people injured, five of them seriously, police and fire officials said.

Two of the injured were in critical condition with burns all over their bodies, the officials said.

The blaze started at 9:59 a.m. at the acrylic adhesive manufacturing factory in Cheonan, 85 kilometers south of Seoul, and gutted two factory buildings before firefighters put it out about 1 1/2 hours later.

Police and fire authorities are looking into the exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

"We rushed to the scene following a report of an explosion, but a comprehensive investigation is needed," a fire official said. "There was no leak of toxic chemicals."



view larger image A manufacturing plant in Cheonan, 95 kilometers south of Seoul, is engulfed in flames and smoke on May 18, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

