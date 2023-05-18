S. Korea warns of firm response to N. Korea's spy satellite provocation

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry vowed Thursday to respond firmly if North Korea goes ahead with a launch of a military spy satellite that could further raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, stressed that the launch of the satellite would violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibiting any launches involving ballistic missile technology.

"Our government will respond firmly to North Korea's provocations by cooperating with the international community," he said during a regular press briefing.

He added the North's planned launch of the satellite is "clearly an illegal action that threatens regional peace and security."

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the satellite is "ready for loading" on a rocket and approved of a "future action plan" without elaborating on a specific date.

The development of reconnaissance satellites was one of the key weapons projects announced by Kim during a ruling party meeting in January 2021.



view larger image This file photo shows South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk at a regular press briefing in Seoul on May 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

