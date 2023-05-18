Go to Contents
Yoon, Japan PM to hold summit in Hiroshima

17:09 May 18, 2023

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) gathering in Hiroshima this weekend, the presidential office said Thursday.

Yoon and Kishida will meet Sunday on the last day of the president's three-day visit to Hiroshima, the office said. It will be the third Yoon-Kishida summit since March amid a thaw in the two countries' relations badly frayed over historical disputes.

Separately, Yoon and Kishida are also scheduled to hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands as they hold a joint press conference following their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

