(LEAD) Yoon, Japan PM to hold summit in Hiroshima

(ATTN: UPDATES with other bilateral summits, details)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) gathering in Hiroshima this weekend, the presidential office said Thursday.

Yoon and Kishida will meet Sunday on the last day of the president's three-day visit to Hiroshima, the office said. It will be the third Yoon-Kishida summit since March amid a thaw in the two countries' relations badly frayed over historical disputes.

Separately, Yoon and Kishida are also scheduled to hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Yoon's other bilateral summits will be with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday, and with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday.

South Korea is not a member of the G-7 but has been invited to the leaders' summit as one of eight guest nations.

view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands as they hold a joint press conference following their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)