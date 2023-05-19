SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Labor hate' against worker who witnessed self-immolation of union member (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Schools fear heat amid rising electricity prices (Kookmin Daily)
-- 9 N. Korean defectors flee due to economic difficulties, COVID-19 restrictions (Donga Ilbo)
-- Police to clamp down on illegal rallies (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to reduce lonely deaths by 20 pct in next 4 yrs (Segye Times)
-- Yoon: Gwangju uprising spirit demands us to fight against threats to freedom, democracy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Climate change speeds up (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Police vow to block freedom of assembly (Hankyoreh)
-- Political parties' ethics committees swayed by political influence ahead of elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- G-7 to open new world order against China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Aging Korea at risk of losing sovereign ratings (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon extols 'May spirit' on Gwangju anniversary day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon hails democracy heroes, makes plea for national unity (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon calls for national unity at May 18 uprising ceremony (Korea Times)
