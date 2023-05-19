S. Koreans well off pace after opening round at PGA Championship

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfers found themselves well out of contention after the opening round of the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the season, with no one posting an under-par score.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Yang Yong-eun of South Korea watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on May 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

When the play was suspended due to darkness at the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday (local time), four of five South Koreans in the field were tied at three-over, with only three having managed to finish their 18 holes.

Lee Kyoung-hoon finished his round at three-over 73. Lee recorded two birdies against five bogeys.

Kim Joo-hyung also carded a 73, after trading two birdies for five bogeys.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Lee Kyoung-hoon of South Korea watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the PGA Championship on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on May 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Si-woo was sitting at three-over through 17 holes, with bogeys at first, seventh and 17th.

Yang Yong-eun, the 2009 PGA Championship winner, carded a 76. The 51-year-old began his day on the 10th hole and shot a one-under through his first nine, before stumbling toward the finish line with four bogeys and a double bogey over his last nine holes.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Kim Joo-hyung of South Korea watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on May 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

Im Sung-jae, whom some U.S. pundits picked as a dark horse contender this week, dug himself a huge hole with a 10-over 80. He had six bogeys and two double bogeys for his worst round of the season.

Eric Cole of the United States sat at the top of the leaderboard at five-under through 14 holes. Among those who completed their first round, Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. had the best score at four-under 66.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on May 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)