Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 May 19, 2023

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

May 15 -- N. Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO

16 -- S. Korea kicks off radiation tests on N. Korean defectors this week

17 -- N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media

18 -- N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador

S. Korea-N. Korea showdown set in Olympic women's football qualifiers

S. Korea warns of firm response to N. Korea's spy satellite provocation

19 -- N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills

N. Korean family decided to cross border amid tightened COVID-19 control: spy agency
(END)

