Seoul shares up for 5th day amid eased U.S. default woes

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares ended higher Friday, extending gains to a fifth day, as optimism the U.S. will avoid default buoyed investor sentiment. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 22.39 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,537.79. The main index has risen 2.5 percent this week.

Trading volume was moderate at 563.11 million shares worth 9.09 trillion won (US$6.8 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 544 to 334.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 1.11 trillion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 1.1 trillion won.

Investors were relieved on signals that the Biden administration is making progress on debt-ceiling talks with Congress and will be able to avert a first-ever default, analysts said.

In Seoul, tech and airline stocks led gains.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. rose 3.3 percent to 68,400 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 4 percent to 97,300 won, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. gained 0.2 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. was up 1.2 percent to 18,370 won.

Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.5 percent to 205,500 won, LG Chem Ltd. declined 1.6 percent to 698,000 won, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. dropped 2.6 percent to 177,600 won.

The local currency ended at 1,326.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.5 won from the previous session's close.

