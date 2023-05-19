Go to Contents
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed

17:08 May 19, 2023

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The Army said Friday it is investigating an officer for allegedly sneaking out of base to visit the unit where K-pop supergroup BTS member Jin is stationed for his mandatory military service.

In January, the 20-something nursing officer of an unidentified Army unit left her base without permission and visited the unit in the border county of Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of Seoul, according to military officials.

An Army official told reporters an investigation is under way and that "necessary measures" will be taken based on the results.

Under South Korea's military law, a soldier who temporarily leaves their place of duty without authorization or does not return within a designated time can face a fine of up to 3 million won (US$2,258) or one year of imprisonment.

Jin entered boot camp last December and is set to be discharged in June 2024.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

view larger image Jin, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, poses in this photo, captured from Weverse, an online K-pop community platform, as he completed his weekslong basic military training and became an assistant instructor at a boot camp on Jan. 18, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

