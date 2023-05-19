Yoon, Australia PM agree to increase cooperation in defense, arms

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed Friday to increase cooperation in the defense and arms industries, the presidential office said.

Yoon and Albanese met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima and noted the progress the two countries have made since they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands during their summit at a hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

The two leaders called for closer cooperation in promoting regional peace, as their countries share the values of freedom.

"Based on the achievements so far, they agreed to further expand cooperation in the defense and arms sectors," Lee said in a written briefing.

Albanese said he hopes the two countries will come up with detailed measures to increase arms cooperation during his defense minister's planned visit to South Korea next week.

"He expressed hope that the two countries will increase the frequency of regional military exercises in which both countries take part," Lee said.

The two leaders also agreed to work more closely together based on the common understanding that North Korea's unprecedented provocations pose a serious threat to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Yoon said he plans to strengthen strategic communication with Australia, a key like-minded nation in the region, in implementing his administration's Indo-Pacific strategy.

Albanese expressed his strong agreement, saying he notes Yoon's leadership in improving South Korea-Japan relations and promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

They also agreed on the need for the two countries with complementary economic structures to maintain stable trade in critical minerals essential to the development of future cutting-edge industries, while continuing cooperation for global supply chain stability.

It was the second summit between Yoon and Albanese, following one on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Spain last June.

Yoon arrived in Hiroshima earlier Friday for a three-day visit and will attend the G-7 summit as well as multiple bilateral and trilateral meetings on the sidelines, including with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)