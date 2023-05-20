SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 20.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't inspection team to go 'see' Japan's contaminated water (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon meets S. Korean atomic bomb victims, to discuss support measures with Japan's cooperation (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. says G-7 should restrict technology exports to China; China says its blackmail diplomacy (Donga Ilbo)

-- Zelenskyy to visit Japan; G-7 vows support for Ukraine (Segye Ilbo)

-- Yoon says he is sorry for being too late; atomic bomb victims say it's like a dream (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's diplomacy on verge of G-8, to draw new international order with G-7 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Memory of truth, keeping records continues (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says he is sorry for being late in paying visit to Korean atomic bomb victims (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gap investments begin again despite fiasco in 'jeonse' market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- G-7 to form 'historic alliance' against China, Russia (Korea Economic Daily)

