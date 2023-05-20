Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed Saturday to advance cooperation in defense and cutting-edge technologies, the presidential office said.

Yoon and Modi met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima as both their countries were invited to attend the gathering as guests.

"The president said South Korea and India should jointly respond to regional and global issues in solidarity as countries that share democratic values," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing, noting Yoon thanked Modi for taking part in the Summit for Democracy co-hosted by South Korea and the United States in March.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at their summit at a hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Prime Minister Modi expressed his agreement, saying the two countries should strengthen strategic communication and cooperation," he said.

The meeting came as South Korea and India mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Yoon and Modi held in-person talks for the first time, agreeing to develop the special strategic partnership between the two countries in a substantive manner, according to Lee.

"The two leaders agreed to advance cooperation not only in arms, which include K-9 self-propelled howitzers, but also in cutting-edge technologies, such as digital, bio-health and space," the spokesperson said.

"In particular, they agreed to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that went into effect between South Korea and India in 2010 and to further expand bilateral trade and find new areas of cooperation to prepare for the next 50 years," he said.

Yoon especially requested Modi's interest in ensuring reasonable tariffs for South Korean businesses operating in India.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific and beyond, sharing the view that the two like-minded nations are building a firm framework for cooperation on the basis of democratic solidarity.

They agreed to jointly contribute to regional peace and stability by harmonizing South Korea's Indo-Pacific Strategy and India's Act East Policy.

They also agreed to jointly support efforts to fight climate change and help develop emerging and developing nations in the so-called Global South.

Yoon and Modi agreed to meet again and continue discussions on the occasion of the Group of 20 summit to be held in India in September, while activating high-level channels between the two countries, Lee said.

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)