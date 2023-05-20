Go to Contents
Yoon consoles Italy PM over deadly flooding

19:50 May 20, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday and extended his condolences over the recent deadly flooding in her country, the presidential office said.

"The president conveyed his deepest condolences and comfort over the major damage caused by the record heavy rains in northern Italy," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

Yoon and Meloni met briefly on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit.

Meloni thanked Yoon, explaining she is returning home earlier than planned to deal with the flooding and expressing hope for a formal meeting between them in the near future, Lee said.

Yoon said he hopes for a swift recovery, and a return to peace and stability.

view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

