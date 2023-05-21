Yoon, Ukraine president to meet for first time in Hiroshima

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet for the first time in Hiroshima on Sunday, Yoon's office said.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, a day after Zelenskyy arrived in the city to rally international support for his country's fight against Russian invasion.

It will also come only days after Yoon met with Zelenskyy's wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, in Seoul and pledged to provide active assistance to her country in close coordination with the international community.

South Korea has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but rejected Kyiv's requests for lethal weapons.

During her meeting with Yoon, Zelenska made a request for additional aid in areas where South Korea is able, saying she understands its difficulties in providing lethal weapons, according to Yoon's office.

The Yoon-Zelenskyy meeting was arranged at Ukraine's request, it said.



view larger image This compilation photo provided by Yonhap News TV shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)