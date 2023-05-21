(LEAD) Yoon, Ukraine president meet for first time in Hiroshima

(ATTN: UPDATES with meeting taking place; ADDS photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time in Hiroshima on Sunday, Yoon's office said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, a day after Zelenskyy arrived in the city to rally international support for his country's fight against Russia's invasion.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an expanded session of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

It also came only days after Yoon met with Zelenskyy's wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, in Seoul and pledged to provide active assistance to her country in close coordination with the international community.

South Korea has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but rejected Kyiv's requests for lethal weapons.

During her meeting with Yoon, Zelenska made a request for additional aid in areas where South Korea is able, saying she understands its difficulties in providing lethal weapons, according to Yoon's office.

The Yoon-Zelenskyy meeting was arranged at Ukraine's request, it said.



view larger image This compilation photo provided by Yonhap News TV shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

