Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima

14:04 May 21, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday.

The three leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit for talks expected to focus on ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threat and China's assertiveness.

The leaders last held a three-way meeting in Cambodia in November and agreed to share missile warning data in real time to cope with the growing threat of North Korea's nuclear and missile program.

view larger image This combined photo taken Nov. 13, 2022, shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaking separately during their summit at a hotel in Phnom Penh. (Yonhap)

