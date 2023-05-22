SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to seek 'trilateral cooperation at new level' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow before heartbreaking history together (Kookmin Daily)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan pay tribute at cenotaph for Korean victims (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to upgrade trilateral cooperation to new level (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Paying tribute to cenotaph a courageous action': Yoon; 'It is important for bilateral relationship': Kishida (Segye Times)

-- 10 rounds of summit; solidarity of free democracy solidified (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow together before history (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to 'develop three-way cooperation to new level' (Hankyoreh)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan visit cenotaph together, take direct look and heal history (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'New level of cooperation': S. Korea, U.S., Japan open era of new close relationship (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan seek new trilateral cooperation, plan to meet in Washington (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon, Kishida honor Korean bomb victims (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon, Kishida pay respects to Korean victims of Hiroshima atomic bomb (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon vows additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine (Korea Times)

