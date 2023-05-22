SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to seek 'trilateral cooperation at new level' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow before heartbreaking history together (Kookmin Daily)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan pay tribute at cenotaph for Korean victims (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to upgrade trilateral cooperation to new level (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Paying tribute to cenotaph a courageous action': Yoon; 'It is important for bilateral relationship': Kishida (Segye Times)
-- 10 rounds of summit; solidarity of free democracy solidified (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan bow together before history (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to 'develop three-way cooperation to new level' (Hankyoreh)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan visit cenotaph together, take direct look and heal history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'New level of cooperation': S. Korea, U.S., Japan open era of new close relationship (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan seek new trilateral cooperation, plan to meet in Washington (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon, Kishida honor Korean bomb victims (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Kishida pay respects to Korean victims of Hiroshima atomic bomb (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine (Korea Times)
(END)