S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send an economic delegation to Estonia, Lithuania and Finland this week to explore ways to boost cooperation on trade and various new industry fields, such as battery, bio and nuclear power generation, with the respective nations, the industry ministry said Monday.

The delegation, led by Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin, was to visit Estonia on Monday and have talks with ranking officials there on how to enhance bilateral trade and the industry relationship, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It involves officials from SK Inc., Celltrion Inc., Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. and Hanwha Aerospace Co.

The delegation is scheduled to hold a business roundtable with major companies there and sign a memorandum of understanding with the Estonian government that calls for promoting bilateral investment.

On Tuesday, the delegation will visit Lithuania for discussions with senior government officials, including Vice Economic Minister Karolis Zemaitis, on ways to further the bilateral economic relationship centering on trade, supply chains, and technology development, the ministry said.

In Finland, South Korea will hold a ceremony to mark the opening of an office to be tasked with evaluating electric vehicle batteries for the European market, which is expected to support South Korean carmakers and secondary battery firms for stronger market presence in Europe.

A business roundtable is also scheduled to take place in Finland, where South Korean and Finnish companies will seek business chances in bio, battery and a wide range of businesses, the ministry said.



