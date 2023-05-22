Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US beef #mad cow disease

S. Korea toughens quarantine inspections on U.S. beef following mad cow case

10:45 May 22, 2023

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday began strengthening quarantine checks on U.S. beef imports following a report of a mad cow disease case, the agriculture ministry said.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it increased sampling inspections carried out on American beef from the previous 3 percent to 10 percent, after the U.S. announced an atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, in a beef cow at a plant in South Carolina last week.

It was the seventh detection of BSE in the U.S. since 2003, according to foreign media reports.

The Seoul government has asked for additional information regarding the case from the U.S. to come up with necessary quarantine measures further in consultation with related authorities and experts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the animal never entered slaughter channels and it did not expect any trade impacts as a result.

view larger image This file photo taken Jan. 10, 2023, shows U.S. beef at a discount store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken Jan. 10, 2023, shows U.S. beef at a discount store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK