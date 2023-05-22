S. Korea, U.S. hold consultations on N. Korean WMD, human rights

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held consultations on North Korea's weapons of mass destruction (WMD) development and the country's human rights conditions, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Chun Young-hee, head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, met with Jung Pak, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, last Friday in Washington and exchanged views on developments surrounding the North, and Seoul-Washington's cooperation in dealing with Pyongyang.

During the meeting, Chun expressed regret over the North's depletion of scarce resources for the development of WMDs, stressing that such a situation ends up negatively affecting the human rights conditions of the average people in the country.

Chun also held separate meetings with David Maxwell, vice president of the Center for Asia Pacific Strategy, and Greg Scarlatoiu, executive director of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, in Washington, the ministry added.



Chun Young-hee (R), head of the South Korean foreign ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, holds a meeting with Jung Pak, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, in Washington on May 19, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry.

