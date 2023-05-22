Seoul shares up late Mon. morning on hope for U.S. debt ceiling deal

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded markedly higher late Monday morning, led by big-cap tech shares, amid optimism for a deal over the United State's debt ceiling to avoid a default.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 20.78 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,558.57 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly higher and had extended gains on news that U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were to meet Monday (local time) to seek a breakthrough regarding their debt ceiling negotiations.

Most large-cap shares gathered ground, with tech and auto stocks leading the upturn of the index.

Samsung Electronics added 0.58 percent, and SK hynix surged 2.06 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 1.27 percent, and LG Chem grew 0.57 percent. Samsung SDI also rose 0.57 percent.

No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.97 percent, and its affiliate Kia inched up 0.23 percent.

Large-cap bio shares traded higher, with Samsung Biologics rising 1.03 percent and Celltrion soaring 2.36 percent.

But Internet giant Naver shed 0.23 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, remained unchanged.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,321.15 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.55 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)