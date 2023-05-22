DP mulls bringing in Fukushima inspection team for parliamentary questioning

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party is considering having a group of government experts currently conducting safety checks ahead of the planned release of radioactive water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant appear before the National Assembly, the party's floor leader said Monday.

The 21-member delegation began its mission earlier Monday to review the safety of the entire process of discharge and check Tokyo's capability in analyzing radioactive materials.

"Following consultations with the ruling party, we will actively consider having the inspection team appear at the National Assembly to ask them questions on behalf of the people," Rep. Park Kwang-on said during a party meeting.

Park emphasized that the inspection should not be politicized, given the mounting public concern about potential health and environmental hazards resulting from the planned release of contaminated water into the ocean.

The delegation, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, will conduct the on-site inspection of the nuclear plant Tuesday and Wednesday, and will have discussions over findings Thursday before returning home the following day.

During the six-day visit, the delegation will have the opportunity to examine the plant's custom purification system, known as ALPS, and assess whether the treated water is safe enough to be released into the sea.

"The public is solely interested in knowing whether the contaminated water from the Fukushima plant is safe or dangerous," Park said.



view larger image Rep. Park Kwang-on (R), the floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, talks during a party meeting in Seoul on May 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

