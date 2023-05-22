Doosan Enerbility 16,380 UP 330
Doosanfc 30,550 DN 700
LG Display 15,940 DN 410
Kangwonland 18,800 UP 210
NAVER 215,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 57,900 0
NCsoft 388,000 UP 13,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 56,000 UP 100
COSMAX 86,900 UP 400
KIWOOM 94,800 UP 700
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,870 UP 30
DWEC 4,395 UP 115
KEPCO KPS 35,350 UP 500
LG H&H 582,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 700,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 69,900 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 35,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,300 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,050 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 113,800 UP 400
Celltrion 177,900 UP 4,000
TKG Huchems 23,400 0
JB Financial Group 8,440 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,400 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,500 UP 600
KIH 55,600 UP 1,100
GS 40,000 UP 350
LIG Nex1 80,700 UP 1,900
Fila Holdings 37,300 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,300 UP 8,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,900 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,565 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 117,800 UP 1,300
FOOSUNG 13,350 UP 80
SK Innovation 180,700 UP 3,100
POONGSAN 41,050 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 49,350 DN 150
Hansae 16,490 DN 60
Youngone Corp 46,100 UP 550
CSWIND 77,900 UP 1,300
