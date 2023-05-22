Unification minister urges N. Korean leader to return to dialogue

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister called on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to cease the country's provocative acts and return to the dialogue table, stressing that Seoul has no "hostile" intentions against Pyongyang.

In a meeting with reporters, Kwon Young-se also urged the North's leader to look back on the country's worsening economic situation amid global sanctions over the North's nuclear and missile programs and serious food shortages.

"We don't have any hostile intentions against North Korea and will not seek any change of the status quo through power," Kwon told a press conference marking the first anniversary of him taking office as Seoul's top pointman on unification.

He said his government is "ready" to discuss any issues with the North, and urged Kim to seek cooperation and dialogue.



The call came as North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, raising speculation that the secretive regime may launch it as early as June.

A senior official at Seoul's unification ministry said the satellite launch "does not appear to be imminent," as Pyongyang is likely to first notify related international organizations of its plan for the launch.

The official also said the government is preparing for measures against North Korea, including legal action, over its unauthorized use of South Korean assets at a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North's border city of Kaesong and the demolition of South Korean-built facilities at the Mount Kumgang resort.

"The government has the basic stance that it will not tolerate any acts that infringe on the property rights of South Koreans. (Given that the North has refused to talk), we are preparing for legal steps by cooperating with those who have suffered damage," he added.

