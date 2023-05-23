SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 23.



Korean-language dailies

-- Accumulated trade deficit with China reaches US$30 bln (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S.-China trade war escalates as China imposes sales restrictions on U.S. chipmaker Micron (Kookmin Daily)

-- China escalates U.S. tech war with Micron ban (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lawmakers to be required to include cryptocurrency assets when disclosing personal assets (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's economy in crisis amid falling exports, rising household debt (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to extend financial support for 'jeonse' fraud victims (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lawmakers set to report cryptocurrency assets as well when reporting personal assets (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- China escalates U.S. tech war with sales restrictions on Micron (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to extend financial support for 'jeonse' fraud victims (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to have all lawmakers include cryptocurrency assets in personal assets (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to extend interest-free loans to 'jeonse' fraud victims (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korea, EU strengthen strategic partnership (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea, EU agree to foster peace, address security challenges (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, EU to strengthen security, green partnerships (Korea Times)

