Ex-ambassador likely to head new gov't agency for overseas Koreans

09:36 May 23, 2023

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A former ambassador and foreign ministry official is being strongly considered as head of a new government agency tasked with supporting overseas Koreans, officials said Tuesday.

Lee Key-cheol, former deputy foreign minister for overseas Koreans, is likely to be tapped as chief of the agency set to launch next month, according to the presidential officials.

Lee was a career diplomat, and served as ambassador to the Netherlands and consul general in Los Angeles. Currently, he is secretary-general of the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

The new agency was a campaign pledge of President Yoon Suk Yeol and will be established under the foreign ministry to provide integrated services in areas such as visas, taxes and pensions to some 7.5 million Koreans residing overseas.

view larger image This photo provided by the Korean Committee for UNICEF shows Lee Key-cheol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by the Korean Committee for UNICEF shows Lee Key-cheol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

