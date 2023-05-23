S. Korea, Malaysia to stage friendship flight over Langkawi airport

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team will stage a friendship flight with Malaysian jets Tuesday over an airport in the Southeast Asian country, in a move to bolster bilateral defense ties, officials said.

The aerobatic team is scheduled to conduct the flight later in the day after arriving in the country last Thursday to join the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition at Langkawi International Airport from Tuesday through Saturday.

After the air show's opening ceremony, eight T-50B aircraft will stage the flight alongside seven Malaysian Air Force jets, including the F/A-18 aircraft, to promote friendly ties between the two sides, according to South Korea's Air Force.

Throughout the air show, the Black Eagles are scheduled to stage one to two performances a day, showcasing skilled aerial maneuvers, and promote South Korean-built aircraft, it added.

The Air Force has mobilized nine T-50B jets and three C-130 transport planes, along with some 110 personnel, to participate in the event.



view larger image This file photo, provided by the Air Force on May 17, 2023, shows T-50B aircraft of the armed service's aerobatic team taking off from an air base in Wonju, 87 kilometers east of Seoul, to take part in an air show in Malaysia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

