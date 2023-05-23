Exports by conglomerates up 6 pct in 2022: data

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Exports by South Korean conglomerates rose 6 percent on-year in 2022, led by mining and manufacturing sectors, data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments by large-sized companies reached US$444.7 billion in 2022, compared with $419.4 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea and the Korea Customs Service.

Conglomerates accounted for less than 1 percent, or 932, of 95,015 exporters tallied in the year, the data showed.

Exports by medium-sized businesses came to US$124 billion, rising 11.8 percent over the period, while those of small companies edged up 0.5 percent to $113.3 billion.

Shipments by the 10 leading companies took up 35.6 percent of the total in 2022, up 0.1 percentage point from 2021.

In 2022, South Korea's total exports came to $682.1 billion, up 6.1 percent on-year on the back of the post-pandemic recovery.

Companies in the mining and manufacturing sectors accounted for 84.1 percent of exports last year, trailed by wholesale firms with 12.1 percent and others with 3.8 percent.



view larger image Containers for export are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on May 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

