Key political figures gather at memorial service of late President Roh

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Thousands of people, including a large number of lawmakers from rival parties and key political figures, attended a memorial service for late former President Roh Moo-hyun on Tuesday.

The ceremony, marking the 14th year since Roh's death, was held in the southeastern rural village of Bongha, Roh's hometown, to commemorate the liberal icon who took his own life in 2009 amid a sprawling corruption probe.

Also in attendance were former President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, both of whom worked with Roh during his presidency from 2003 to 2008.

"I remember the president who dedicated his life to opening the future for the Republic of Korea as I served as the prime minister under the Roh administration," Han said in a memorial address.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) attends a memorial service for late former President Roh Moo-hyun at Bongha Village in the southeastern city of Gimhae on May 23, 2023, to mark the 14th anniversary of Roh's death the same day. (Yonhap)

A wreath of flowers sent by President Yoon Suk Yeol also was placed at Roh's graveyard.

On May 23, 2009, Roh jumped to his death from a cliff behind his retirement home amid a corruption probe by the prosecution into his family and aides.

An estimated 7,000 citizens attended the memorial service, wearing yellow visors and carrying yellow umbrellas, paying tribute to the late leader. The color symbolizes the former president.

Former President Moon, considered a close aide to the late Roh, attended the event along with his wife, Kim Jung-sook, for the second consecutive year.

Leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) also attended the ceremony en masse.

DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung and approximately 100 party members were present, in an apparent move to appeal to liberal supporters of Roh as the party is embroiled in a snowballing cryptocurrency scandal involving a former party member, Rep. Kim Nam-kuk.

"I will continue on the road without stopping despite any hardships in front of me," Lee said in a Facebook message before attending the event.

Kim Gi-hyeon, the leader of the PPP, and other lawmakers were also guests at the memorial service.



view larger image A board carrying a photo of late former President Roh Moo-hyun and people's condolence messages for him stands near the tomb of Roh at Bongha Village in the southeastern city of Gimhae on May 23, 2023, to mark the 14th anniversary of Roh's death the same day. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

