SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 24.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon vows to take hard approach to labor unions' 'illegal rallies' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says, 'I won't tolerate any illegal activities by KCTU' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential office, White House jointly conducted simulated tabletop nuclear drill in Washington (Donga Ilbo)

-- Poor image quality of subway station CCTVs makes it hard to identify criminals (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Virtual currency exchanges list new cryptocurrencies in return for money amid lax regulations (Segye Times)

-- Civic groups supporting forced labor victims demand 20 pct of compensation money (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon says he won't tolerate KCTU's illegal rallies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't considers allowing hiring foreign housekeepers to tackle low birthrate (Hankyoreh)

-- Scorching summer expected due to El Nino (Hankook Ilbo)

-- New economic strategy needed for S. Korea to match its G-8 economic power (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan's economic minister says SK hynix could be available for subsidies if it builds factory in Japan (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- China blocks Korea's largest portal Naver (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Nuri set for 3rd launch (Korea Herald)

-- Nuri space rocket ready for 3rd launch (Korea Times)

