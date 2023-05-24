(LEAD) Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for court hearing on arrest warrant

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout with latest info; REPLACES photo)

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in attended a court hearing held on Wednesday to decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for him over his alleged use of five different illegal drugs.

Yoo appeared at the Seoul Central District Court for the hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. on a warrant request against him filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last week.

The 37-year-old actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, is accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication. Police suspect Yoo's illegal drug use had been habitual.

Yoo previously underwent two rounds of police questioning, including last week, and reportedly denied the drug allegations. He partially admitted to smoking marijuana but insisted the use of propofol, ketamine and others was for medical purposes.

Police have decided to seek the arrest warrant for Yoo over concerns he may try to destroy evidence, according to officials.

"I am admitting to most of the suspicions," Yoo told reporters ahead of the court hearing. He also denied attempting to destroy evidence.

A decision from the court on the warrant request is expected to be out as early as in the afternoon.

Four other people close to Yoo have also been under police investigation on charges of assisting the actor's alleged drug abuse or using drugs themselves. The court will decide Wednesday whether to issue an arrest warrant for one of them.

Yoo debuted in 2003 in a TV commercial and is best known for his roles in action blockbuster "Veteran," zombie film "#Alive" and Netflix series "Hellbound."



