Yoon to watch live broadcast of space rocket launch

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will watch a live broadcast of the launch of South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri on Wednesday, his office said.

Yoon will watch the launch from the presidential office together with his aides, officials from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and students interested in space science.

The 200-ton Nuri is set to blast off from Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung at around 6:24 p.m. to put eight satellites into orbit.



view larger image South Korea's homegrown space rocket, Nuri, is transported to a launch pad at Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, southwestern South Korea, on May 23, 2023, one day before the country is expected to launch the rocket, also known as the KSLV-II, for the third time, in this photo provided by the state-run Korea Aerospace Research Institute. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)