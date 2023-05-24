S. Korea to host anti-proliferation meeting, multinational naval drill next week

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host a high-level meeting of countries committed to preventing the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) for the first time next week, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, amid heightened tension over North Korea's weapons testing.

The high-level forum of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) will be held next Tuesday on the country's southern resort island of Jeju, followed by the Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise the following day in an effort to strengthen capabilities to counter WMD proliferation.

Delegates from over 70 countries will participate in the meeting, including the U.S., Japan and Australia. Bonnie Jenkins, undersecretary of state for arms control and international security at the U.S. State Department, will also join the session.

The exercise will involve WMD counter-proliferation activities, including maritime interception and seizure operations. The participating delegates will observe the exercise from the 14,500-ton Marado amphibious landing ship, according to the ministry.

The PSI was launched in 2003 under the George W. Bush administration to stop the trafficking of WMDs, their delivery systems, and related materials. The PSI holds a high level political meeting every five years to review and set guidelines for the initiative.

The United States initiated the Asia-Pacific PSI exercises in 2014, and participating countries have hosted their own exercises, like Eastern Endeavor in South Korea, Pacific Protector in Australia and Pacific Shield in Japan.

Last year, the U.S. hosted the five-day Fortune Guard 22 in Honolulu in September, which brought together 21 countries, including South Korea.



view larger image This file photo, released by the South Korean Navy on April 17, 2023, shows three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Yulgok Yi I (front), the Benfold (C) of the U.S. Navy and the JS Atago of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force -- sailing in waters off South Korea's east coast. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

