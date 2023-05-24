1st Nuclear Consultative Group meeting likely to be held next month

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) agreed between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will likely be held early next month, officials said Wednesday.

Yoon and Biden agreed to create the NCG during their summit in Washington last month to bolster the U.S. "extended deterrence" commitment to defending South Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

The NCG is expected to discuss nuclear and strategic planning issues, and meet every quarter, led by deputy minister-level defense officials from both sides. The results of the meetings will be reported to the respective presidents.

"We will hold the first NCG meeting quickly," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

Regarding where the two sides will meet, a different presidential official said all options are being discussed, though Seoul is under consideration.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) greets his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, at an expanded session of the Group of Seven summit held at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

