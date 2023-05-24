Arrest warrants sought for 2 lawmakers accused in DP's election bribery scandal

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors sought arrest warrants for two lawmakers Wednesday on charges of involvement in a cash-for-vote campaign ahead of the 2021 chairman election of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office filed for arrest warrants for Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man. Both are now independents as they left the DP in early May in the wake of the scandal.

The scandal centers on allegations that Song Yong-gil's campaign officials distributed cash totaling 94 million won (US$71,379) to party members, including some 10-20 lawmakers, to help him get elected as party leader ahead of the party's national convention in May 2021.

Youn is accused of involvement in the alleged distribution of "cash envelopes" accounting for 60 million won of the total to sitting DP lawmakers in April that year, while Lee allegedly handed out 10 million won of cash to campaign officials to have it distributed to the heads of the party's regional chapters.

Parliamentary consent is required for their arrests as the National Assembly is in session.



Reps. Youn Kwan-suk (L) and Lee Sung-man attend a plenary meeting of the Democratic Party on May 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

