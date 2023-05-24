DP proposes parliamentary resolution opposing Japan's Fukushima water release

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) proposed Wednesday that the National Assembly adopt a resolution opposing Japan's discharge of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Rep. Park Kwang-on, the DP's floor leader, made the proposal during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council, saying the resolution should also include the formation of a special "verification committee" on the matter.

The proposal came as a team of South Korean experts have been on a visit to Fukushima to check if the contaminated water can be treated enough to pose no health risks. The visit was agreed upon during a recent summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The DP has opposed the inspection team's visit, claiming it could end up giving a blessing to the planned release of contaminated water. The party has also accused Yoon of taking Japan's side at the expense of the health of his own people.

"People are asking which country and which people President Yoon Suk Yeol and the government are taking the side of," Park said. "The National Assembly should respond to the concerns and anger of the people."



