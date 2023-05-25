U.S. working with allies to secure support for Ukraine: State Dept.

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States is working to secure support for the Ukrainian military from its allies and partners, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller made the remark when asked about any ongoing discussions between Seoul and Washington about possible provision of South Korean-made ammunition to Ukraine.

"The United States has led a worldwide effort since before even the onset of this conflict to secure assistance from our partners and allies around the world to support the Ukrainian military and support the Ukrainian people in defending themselves," Miller told a daily press briefing.



view larger image State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on May 24, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top national security adviser, Cho Tae-yong, said Wednesday (Korea time) that Seoul may consider providing munitions to Ukraine after reviewing conditions in the East European country.

Seoul has only provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine so far, according to Seoul officials.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, however, earlier said that the country may be forced to consider providing more than humanitarian assistance if Russia launched massive attacks against innocent civilians in Ukraine.

Miller declined to comment on any ongoing dialogue with South Korea, saying, "As usual, we will keep the content and subject of private diplomatic conversations private."

