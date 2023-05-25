SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't, ruling party seek to restrict rallies by those with history of unlawful actions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition party presents yellow envelope bill; ruling party resists it, saying it promotes strikes (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. Congress pressures S. Korean chipmakers not to boost sales in China (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't, ruling party seek to restrict rallies during commuting hours (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition party even pushes for yellow envelope bill (Segye Times)

-- Kiev endures such a night for 450 days (Chosun Ilbo )

-- Gov't to save chipmakers caught in the middle of U.S., China (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to conduct preliminary screening of rallies; police to begin forced dismissal training (Hankyoreh)

-- K-semiconductor in crisis; gov't seeks U.S.' permission to expand facilities in China by 10 percent (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Opposition party just pushes 'strikes promotion bill,' despite corporate outcry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Let's create science technology forces beyond Army, Navy, Air Force' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Rival parties wrangle over unions, rallies (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Nuri rocket's 3rd launch postponed (Korea Herald)

-- Korea likely to face pressure over imports of Fukushima seafood (Korea Times)

