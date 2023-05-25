Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoo Ah-in #drug probe

Court rejects arrest warrant request for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug use

07:33 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has rejected an arrest warrant requested by police for actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of using five different illegal drugs, officials said Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision Wednesday night, saying Yoo is unlikely to destroy evidence or flee as he is admitting to most of the drug charges and rejected the warrant request filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last week.

Yoo is accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication.

view larger image Actor Yoo Ah-in departs Seoul Mapo Police Station on May 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

Actor Yoo Ah-in departs Seoul Mapo Police Station on May 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK