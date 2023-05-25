Court rejects arrest warrant request for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug use

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has rejected an arrest warrant requested by police for actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of using five different illegal drugs, officials said Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision Wednesday night, saying Yoo is unlikely to destroy evidence or flee as he is admitting to most of the drug charges and rejected the warrant request filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last week.

Yoo is accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication.



