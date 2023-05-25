2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS will hold a two-weeklong festival at various venues in Seoul next month to mark the 10th anniversary since its debut, the group's agency said Thursday.

The septet has annually held the BTS Festa to celebrate its debut anniversary, which falls on June 13, with its fans.

This year's edition will take place from June 12-25 at the city's major landmarks jointly with the Seoul metropolitan government, under the slogan, "BTS presents everywhere," according to BigHit Music.

During the festival, various venues, including the Sevit floating island on the Han River, the N Seoul Tower in Mount Nam Park, Seoul City Hall, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and the World Cup Bridge, will be bathed in purple. The highlight of the festival, the main event, will take place at Han River Park in Yeouido on June 17.

BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, the predecessor of K-pop giant Hybe, with the single "2 Cool 4 Skool" in 2013 and has risen to global fame. It has become the first K-pop act to top the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and the Billboard 200 main albums chart, and now has six songs and albums that have hit the top of the charts, respectively, as a group.

