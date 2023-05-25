Biz leaders, gov't officials discuss carbon neutrality at climate expo

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Top executives of major South Korean and global tech and energy companies, including Google Inc. and RWE A.G., gathered Thursday to discuss ways and their roles to advance carbon neutrality goals, a business association said.

The business leaders' roundtable took place during the World Climate Industry Expo (WCE), running from Thursday through Saturday in the southeastern port city of Busan, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a co-host of the roundtable, said in a release.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) tours an exhibition hall with Busan Mayor Park Heung-joon (L) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (4th from L) at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center (BEXCO) in the southeastern port city, where the World Climate Industry Expo is taking place from May 25-27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Some 50 business leaders and government officials attended the event, including Yolyn Ang, Google's vice president for the Asia-Pacific region, and Jens Orfelt, an executive vice president at RWE Renewables, the KCCI said.

Top executives of Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG and POSCO were also among the participants, along with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon.

"With environmental regulations and trade barriers that are getting tougher, particularly in advanced countries, achieving carbon neutrality has become not just a choice but an essential task for survival," Han said in a speech.



view larger image This photo shows the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center (BEXCO) in the southeastern port city, where the World Climate Industry Expo is taking place for a three-day run from May 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The government plans to fully mobilize available policy tools to support companies in carrying out their carbon neutrality goals and continuing to grow through climate industry," he said.

The participants shared exemplary sustainability cases of major global companies and municipal governments in foreign countries carrying out their carbon neutrality missions and discussed ways to promote collaboration among companies, the KCCI said.



view larger image This image, provided by the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center (BEXCO), shows the poster for the World Climate Industry Expo, taking place in the southeastern port city of Busan from May 25-27, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)