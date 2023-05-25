LOTTE SHOPPING 80,600 DN 800
HyundaiElev 43,450 UP 600
DWS 40,700 DN 1,400
KAL 22,050 DN 300
POSCO FUTURE M 327,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 DN 100
LG Corp. 87,400 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,400 DN 650
Boryung 8,900 DN 100
Shinsegae 204,500 DN 1,500
LS 84,500 DN 1,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES119 50 0 DN800
DongwonInd 45,800 DN 50
GC Corp 125,200 DN 2,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 700,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 140,900 DN 3,200
GS E&C 21,500 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18450 DN230
IBK 10,270 DN 90
LOTTE TOUR 11,220 UP 40
LG Uplus 11,170 DN 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 0
KT&G 83,600 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 16,160 DN 210
Doosanfc 30,700 DN 300
LG Display 15,570 DN 120
DONGSUH 20,850 DN 300
SamsungEng 29,650 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 110,100 DN 1,200
Kangwonland 18,530 DN 220
PanOcean 5,120 DN 70
NAVER 206,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 56,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 17,930 DN 630
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,300 DN 800
NCsoft 358,000 DN 24,000
KT 31,300 0
Daewoong 15,290 DN 30
SamyangFood 106,600 DN 2,200
- 2 top election watchdog officials resign over allegations of hiring favors for children
- BOK again stands pat on rate, trims growth estimate amid slowdown woes
- Constitutional Court dismisses petition against THAAD deployment
- Ammunition aid to Ukraine will be considered after reviewing situation on ground: security adviser