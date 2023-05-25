Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus

INCHEON, May 25 (Yonhap) -- A convalescent hospital caregiver has been apprehended for inserting pieces of toilet mat into the anus of a disabled patient, police said Thursday.

The caregiver, known only as a 68-year-old man, is accused of inserting four toilet mat pieces into the anus of the 64-year-old Parkinson's disease patient at a convalescent hospital in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on several occasions between late April and early May, police said.

The suspect charged with violating the disability welfare law reportedly told police that he committed the offense as the patient had watery stools and needed frequent diaper changes.

He is said to have cut the toilet mats into squares about 25 centimeters in width and in length and used them to wipe the patient's body.

The victim's family has been enraged as he had a nightmare for about two weeks unable to defecate and properly communicate due to his disease.



view larger image This photo provided by a reader shows pieces of toilet mat inserted into a convalescent hospital patient. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

