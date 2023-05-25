(LEAD) Yoon lauds success of space rocket Nuri's launch as 'splendid feat'

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon celebrating launch from presidential office; ADDS photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol lauded the successful launch of space rocket Nuri on Thursday, saying it is a "splendid feat" marking South Korea's entry into the Group of Seven space powers.

Yoon made the remark in a statement issued shortly after the government confirmed the launch's success.

"The success of Nuri's third launch is a splendid feat declaring that South Korea has entered into the G-7 space powers," he said, noting that only the United States, France, Japan, Russia, China and India have succeeded in putting a homegrown satellite into orbit on a homegrown rocket.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol gestures as he holds a video call with researchers at Naro Space Center, in Goheung, 328 kilometers south of Seoul, after watching a broadcast of the launch of space rocket Nuri at the presidential office in Seoul on May 25, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The world's perspective on the Republic of Korea's space science and technology, and its cutting-edge industry, will change greatly," he said, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

Yoon also said the third launch represents a major step forward from the previous launch, as it placed eight practical satellites into orbit, not one dummy satellite, and congratulated the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Hanwha Aerospace, Korea Aerospace Industries, researchers and technicians on their hard work.



Yoon was at the presidential office when the launch took place.

He visited a room in the presidential office building where presidential staff had gathered to watch a broadcast of the launch, and held a video call with Science Minister Lee Jong-ho, who was at Naro Space Center, immediately after its success, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Yoon was briefed on the results and celebrated the launch's success together with his staff, Lee said.

Yoon also had dinner with his aides to mark the launch's success.



view larger image South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri, carrying eight satellites, lifts off from Naro Space Center in Goheung, 328 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

