SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 26.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Era of space industry' opens with homegrown tech (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- We did it! G-7 'space club' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'G-7 space development' on main trajectory (Donga Ilbo)

-- Heading to space with satellite, 'K-space' unveiled (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea opens era of space economy (Segye Times)

-- Dream comes true as S. Korea becomes 'space G-7' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Homegrown rocket, satellite launch 'space G-7' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- We launched our satellites (Hankyoreh)

-- Nuri opens era of space economy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korea, space powerhouse on main trajectory (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea enters 'space G-7' as it succeeds in launching satellite (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Nuri rocket launches, payload packages separate (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Al Gore says Korea must have bigger climate ambitions (Korea Herald)

-- Nuri succeeds in putting 8 satellites into space (Korea Times)

