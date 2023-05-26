Annual K pop-concert comes to Busan, featuring BTOB, ITZY, Nmixx and more

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- An annual K-pop concert co-hosted by an entertainment industry group and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) will be held Saturday, featuring popular idol groups, such as BTOB, ITZY and Nmixx.

Launched in 1995 by the Korea Entertainment Producer's Association, the Dream Concert has grown to be one of the largest annual K-pop concerts in South Korea.

It has been held mostly in Seoul, but this year's edition will take place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southern port city of Busan to support the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, organizers said Friday.

The lineup will include 19 teams of K-pop artists, including BTOB, ITZY and Nmixx.

view larger image This image provided by the Korea Tourism Organization shows a promotional poster for the 29th Dream Concert set to be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southern port city of Busan on May 27, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The show will become also available on the metaverse concert platform LAVATA and Mahocast, a Japan-based concert streaming platform.

The KTO said it has hosted 3,000 foreign tourists by jointly developing a package tour program that includes a ticket to the Dream Concert, with inbound travel agencies, as the country marks the 2023-2024 "Korea Visit Year."

Various sub-events where visitors can experience K-pop dance as well as Korean cosmetics and food will also be held, it added.

