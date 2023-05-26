Naver Webtoon's 'Hellbound' nominated for 2023 Eisner Awards

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- "The Hellbound," the original Korean webtoon on which a popular 2021 Netflix series was adapted from, has been nominated for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the comics industry.

"The Hellbound vols 1-2" by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, translated into English by Danny Lim, was named in the category of Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia, according to Comic Con International's homepage Thursday (local time).

The comic series, which ran on Naver Webtoon from 2019-2020, was made into the Netflix Korean-language series "Hellbound" in November 2021, which topped the streamer's non-English TV show chart upon its release. Its second season is currently under production.

Yeon, the animator and director of "Train to Busan" (2016), collaborated with Choi of the popular webtoon "Awl" on the story that features social turmoil and unrest after a series of inexplicable supernatural phenomena.

Founded in 1988, the Eisner Awards is regarded as the comics industry's equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Winners will be announced during a ceremony at San Diego Comic-Con, a comic book convention event held in the California city, on July 21.



view larger image The poster for the web comic series "The Hellbound" by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)